The Denver Nuggets are officially on vacation, after being eliminated in 5 games by the Golden State Warriorsin the first round of the NBA playoffs in the Western Conference.

Nikola Jockiconce again, was the face of the franchise, and not for nothing is the main candidate to be named JMost Valuable Player of the campaign (MVP for its acronym in English) 2021/2022, which would be his second consecutive award.

Regardless of this, but even more so if he ends up getting it (the second MVP), according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Jokic could sign the most lucrative contract in history.

The numbers

The Serbian pivot of the Denver Nuggets has the possibility of signing during the off-season, for 5 years, and a figure close to 254 million dollars, numbers never seen before.

If the agreement is finalized, Jokic would be surpassing the former best contract of all time, which still belongs to Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, 2-time MVP, 1-time Defensive Player of the Year, and 1-time Finals MVP, and who signed a 5-year and 228 million 200 thousand 420 dollars.

On the other hand, Stephen Curry, base of the Golden State Warriors, 3 times league champion, 2 times MVP, and historical leader in triples, has the second best contract, with 5 years, in exchange for 215 million 353 thousand 664 dollars .