NBA



Next win for Schröder and the Lakers – Doncic gets going





Dennis Schröder (r) defends against Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs.

Photo: dpa / Darren Abate





Dennis Schröder and the Los Angeles Lakers made their debut in 2021, and the Dallas Mavericks with basketball national player Maximilian Kleber are also gaining momentum in the NBA.

<br /> <br />



The Lakers also won the second duel with the San Antonio Spurs within three days (109: 103) and celebrated their fourth win in their sixth game of the season. Schröder contributed 15 points, superstar LeBron James excelled with 26 points and eleven rebounds.

Luka Doncic secured the Mavs’ second win of the season: The Slovenian scored 27 points and got 15 rebounds in the 93:83 against Miami Heat. Kleber came off the bench (5 points, 4 rebounds). Doncic showed his best performance so far this season and coach Rick Carlisle is satisfied with the development of his star: “He’s working hard. As far as condition goes, everything is going in a good direction for him.”

<glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden"/></p> <p> <glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"/></p> <p>

Daniel Theis suffered a defeat with the Boston Celtics at 93:96 at the Detroit Pistons without a win to date. The center was in the starting line-up, but only got two points and six rebounds. Isiah Hartenstein (7 points) lost with the Denver Nuggets against the Phoenix Suns (103: 106).

After five defeats, the Washington Wizards of German national players Isaac Bonga and Moritz Wagner have also arrived in the league. The team from the US capital prevailed at the Minnesota Timberwolves 130: 109 even without star access Russel Westbrook, Bonga contributed a rebound in just under five minutes of play, Wagner was not used.

(old / sid / dpa)