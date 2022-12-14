The bronze award is one of six renamed trophies unveiled by the league on Tuesday.

Award design

The prize is in the form of a player breaking a rock to reach a crystal basketball consisting of 23 points, in reference to Jordan’s jersey number.

Jordan’s name is written on the award in a geometric six-sided shape, in reference to the six titles he won with the Chicago Bulls.

The base of the award is composed of five ribs, in reference to the fact that he won the MVP award five times during his career.

The other renamed awards are the Jerry West Trophy for most influential player at key times, the Hakeem Olajuwon Award for Best Defender, the Wilt Chamberlain Award for Best Rookie, the John Havlick Award for Best Substitute and the George Mikan Award for Most Improved Player.

“Our new set of awards celebrates some of the greatest and most influential players in NBA history,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told a news briefing.

“While we present awards to the best players in the league each season, we also pay tribute to the legends who embody these prestigious awards,” he added.