Monstrous performance and incredible comeback against the Knicks: triple double of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, never anyone like him.

Not the “usual” impressive performance: last night Luka Doncic did even more, writing a new page in NBA history. 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists: no one had ever signed a triple double with these figures. And the Slovenian, already among the candidates for the title of Mvp of the Regular Season, is also climbing positions among the bookmakers.

IN HISTORY — But let’s go in order. And beyond the numbers. With 27 seconds left in regulation by the Mavericks-Knicks, Dallas is down by 9 points. As noted by ESPN Stats & Info, this scenario had already occurred between two teams 13,884 times in the last 20 seasons: result? None of the teams below in the score had managed to win the game then. Well, Doncic has succeeded in this miracle. First by tying the game with an impossible basket scored after a deliberately missed free throw, then by scoring another 7 points in overtime for the final victory of the Mavericks 126-121. 53 (formerly career high) plus 7 equals 60: new career high and franchise record. As if that weren’t enough, also 21 rebounds – another career high – and 10 assists. No player in NBA history had ever put together these figures. See also Why did the 'Louse' leave the Tigres training? confirmed the reason

MVP QUOTA — That we were facing a phenomenon destined to mark an era of the game was already quite clear. But Doncic continues to break records. The Slovenian was already among the candidates for the MVP, but last night’s performance caused his odds to drop further. A statement by him is worth 3.75 on Bet365, in a blackboard where only Jason Tatum has more chances (3.60). Antetokounmpo follows at 4.50, Jokic at 5.00 and Durant at 8.50. The quotation on NetBet is slightly higher, where Doncic Mvp of the Regular Season is worth 4.00: preceded here by Tatum and Antetokounmpo both at 3.50. Same odds for Jokic (5.00), while Embiid keeps company with Durant at 10.00.

NBA champions Dallas Mavericks odds — With just days to go before the unveiling of the statue honoring Dirk Nowitzki outside the American Airlines Center, one wonders if Doncic too will be able to bring a ring to Dallas. Last night’s game tells us that for Luka the concept of a miracle is relative, but the bookmakers don’t seem to believe much in the Mavs already this year, thanks to a supporting cast that doesn’t exalt. Dallas is sixth in the West (19-16) and a win of the NBA title is worth 33.00 on Sisal, 31.00 on 888Sport, 29.00 on PlanetWin and 26.00 on Goldbet. See also Piqué, the great one: they reveal photos of Shakira 'worse than ever' with their children

