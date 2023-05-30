Those led by Erik Spoelstra defeated the Boston Celtics 103 by 84 and prevented the Boston Celtics from becoming the first team in the NBA to advance after being 0-3 down during the best-of-seven-game series in a direct removal. Despite the result, the Miami players will not have time to celebrate, as they will now have to cross the country to face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA finals starting this Thursday.

Prior to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, the statistics favored the Boston Celtics. They were the team that had played the most ‘7 games’ throughout their history and their winning percentage stood at .750 with 27 wins and only nine losses.

On the other hand, the Miami Heat knew how to assert that phrase that “sport always gives revenge”, popular in various Latin American countries, after taking revenge for what happened exactly one year ago in a similar instance.

Back then, the Boston Celtics managed to win the seventh game of the Eastern Conference final at the then-called FTX Arena in the city of Miami by beating their rival 100-96.

The Heat, as expected, along with their fans were devastated by what happened. In the midst of the disappointment, a message from Jimmy Butler gave the team hope: “We will come back and defeat them in a seventh game.”

That phrase presaged what would be the outcome of the 2022 – 2023 season. This Monday, May 29 at the TD Garden in Boston, Butler and company beat the Celtics and advanced to the NBA finals for the seventh time in their history.

Supported by 28 points and seven rebounds from Butler, ultimately the MVP of the series, Miami won the fourth game of the final series that had been difficult for them since May 23, avoiding being part of a negative story as the first franchise in the NBA that fails to advance after being up three games to nil in a best-of-seven series.

“We always believed in ourselves, we work and I see that every day. We stick together, we’re a team,” Butler said at the end of the series.

Miami Heat with dominance over Boston from the first quarter

Still with the fresh memories of the sixth game, which Miami lost thanks to a basket by Derrick White in the last tenths of a second, the Boston quintet made their fans delirious by taking a 5-0 lead in the first minutes of the match.

However, an unfortunate play in which Jayson Tatum wound up spraining his ankle could have been the turning point in the game. Miami closed the first quarter with a result of 22-15, an advantage that would continue to expand in the following quarters.

Caleb Martin carries the ball in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. May 29, 2023, Boston, United States. © David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

The perfection with which Boston had been working in recent games did not appear in that seventh game. Jaylen Brown, who was averaging 2.8 turnovers before Game 7, had eight turnovers in the game. On the other hand, the Celtics’ collective game found no substitute for an injured Tatum who finished with 14 points.

For its part, Miami registered up to five players with double digits on offense. In addition to Butler’s 28 points, Caleb Martin finished the game with 26, while Bam Adebayo had 12 points with 10 rebounds.

Confidence and unity, the keys for Miami to advance to the final

From being at the mercy of a win, to finding themselves against a rock and a hard place, the Heat’s mentality in the series didn’t waver. Despite the defeats, the team knew how to stay focused and find the necessary motivation to take on the decisive match

“We watched motivational videos, we stuck together and we always believed in each other,” Adebayo stated.

For his part, Spoelstra, who by the way advanced to his sixth final and is looking for his third ring, downplayed the videos but recognized the team’s work and the rival’s game.

“It wasn’t the videos, we were suffering and exhausted, but they found a way to get up. I also want to thank Boston, they are an elite team and they made us a better team,” said the strategist.

Now Miami will face the Denver Nuggets, who display their leadership in the West and dominance in each of the phases of the postseason, in a series to the best of seven games.

The Heat are the second team ranked as the number eight seed to advance to the NBA Finals after the New York Knicks in the 1999 season.

New York was outscored by the San Antonio Spurs four games to one (4-1). Can Miami beat Denver and write a new story beating Nicola Jokic and company? The answer will be revealed in the coming days