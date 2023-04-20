The team of Memphis Grizzlies matched their playoff series against los angeles lakersafter they won tonight by a score of 103-93 in the second game of the tie, which took place at the FedExForum.

The Memphis They knew that they could not miss the opportunity to equalize the series, which is why from the first quarter they came out with everything in search of the victory with which they equalized the tie within the western conference of the nba.

Even if its top star Ja Morantthe Memphis they could beat the lakers with great concentration and with an inspired xavier tillmanwho contributed 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the triumph of the grizzlies.

The lakers they could not take advantage of their rival’s casualties, despite the fact that Lebron James he scored 28 points and 12 rebounds, in addition to the Japanese Rui Hachimura He shone again from the bench with another 20 goals.

The series will resume this Saturday, April 22 at the Crypto.com Arena in The Angels with the great doubt of whether it will reappear Ja Morantwho hurt his right hand at the end of the first game.