The year 2022 is in its last days of life, being only 5 days away from the end, and 2023 begins, but before that the NBA has revealed the last recognition of the year to the Players of the Week.

In the last edition of the year, those chosen were luka doncic of the dallas mavericksand Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors, who led their respective teams to a winning record in the past week.

Doncic, for his part, led the Mavericks to 3 straight wins and one loss, passing over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and los angeles lakersagainst the latter on Christmas Day, while the only loss was against the Timberwolves, a day before defeating them in consecutive games, being named the best of the week in the Western Conference.

all star

In his fifth year as a professional on the courts of the best basketball league in the world, Doncic is one of the favorites to be the Most valuable Player of the season, as he demonstrated in the last week, leaving averages of 31.5 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

Pascal Siakam, Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference. Photo: AFP

On the other hand, Pascal Siakam, franchise player for the Raptors, was key for the Canadians to get 2 wins, beating the new york knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, with averages in this period of 38.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists, for which he won the award for the Eastern Conference.

We recommend you read

Among other players considered for this Player of the Week award were: West: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), Nikola Jokić (DEN), Lauri Markkanen (UTA) and CJ McCollum (NOP). East: Jarrett Allen (CLE), DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine (CHI), Joel Embiid and James Harden (PHI), Tyrese Haliburton (IND), Franz Wagner (ORL) and Trae Young (ATL).