NBA | Markkanen’s season started with glory, but a clear defeat foreshadowed pain from the sky

The Utah Jazz started the NBA season by losing at home to the Sacramento Kings.

Lauri Markkanen right at the opening of the NBA season, he got a taste of how success can be behind the pain in his second season with the Utah Jazz.

Markkanen collected a double-double with 19 points and ten rebounds, so it was a good catch, but the Sacramento Kings claimed victory over Utah with points of 130–114 after leading almost throughout the match.

Last season, the Jazz were the comet team of the fall and Markkanen unexpectedly made an effort in that side to become a real star. Now the Finn is the object of special attention from the opponents.

Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen throws over Sacramento Kings’ Kevin Huerter in a home game in Salt Lake City.

Markkanen of course, it seemed towards the end of last season that he is capable of top performances even in the middle of the guard. His points per game average even increased from the early season and ended up with 25.6, 18th best in the league.

However, the team’s success is a different matter. Solvers should also be found around, and Markkanen can also influence that by raising his level as a passer and playmaker.

Unfortunately, the Jazz ring cannot be rated better than last season. It has been knocked out of the playoffs in almost all predictions.

Last season, the Jazz won ten games out of the first 13 but faded badly towards the end. In the end, with 37 wins and 45 losses, it was three wins away from the last place qualifying for the playoffs.

The worst blow was the hero playmaker Mike Conley’s trading away in the middle of the season, and it still doesn’t seem like a competent replacement has been found for him.

The most significant new name is acquired from the Atlanta Hawks John Collins, 26, who was in the starting lineup in place of the big winger. Markkanen started as a so-called small winger as usual.

Collins scored 15 points. Jazz’s most effective was the back man Jordan Clarkson with 24 points.

Kings Harrison Barnes scored 33 points and Domantas Sabonis 22 points.

Markkanen got off to a hot start by shooting three times from behind the arc in the first four minutes, but each attempt bounced off the irons.

He got his first points of the season with a layup after driving to the basket from behind the arc. He sank his first three-pointer only after the break. In total, two of the six triple attempts were successful.

Markkanen’s best gifts were sailing across the court for a layup and an alley-oop donk, i.e. a basket hit from a jump pass, which was served to Markkanen by a back man Talen Horton-Tucker.

Markkanen about the undisputed leader’s position in the Jazz, said that before the kickoff, it was he who grabbed the microphone and welcomed “the best fans in the NBA” in Salt Lake City to the new season.

This is a celebration season for the Jazz, their 50th in the NBA, although the organization spent its first five years in New Orleans.

