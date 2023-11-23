NBA | Markkanen’s point faucet ran out, but far too late – “It was ugly and boiled down to one single thing”

Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points in Portland, but the Jazz couldn’t fight for the win.

The Utah Jazz the game has suddenly gone completely haywire. Lauri Markkanen the team seems physically and mentally broken.

The Jazz lost away from home with ugly numbers on consecutive days. First on Tuesday for the Lakers 99–131 and on Wednesday for the Trail Blazers 105–121. Both matches were practically decided early on. The Jazz spent most of them trailing by twenty points.

Markkanen scored only ten points in Los Angeles, which was clearly his weakest catch of the season. In Portland, he scored an excellent 24 points on paper, but only four of them came in the opening half. The finding of the Finnish star’s throw after the break did not console the Jazz, as the team could no longer get within striking distance.

Markkanen hit only one of six attempts from beyond the three-point arc. He sank five of six from the free throw line. He also grabbed eight rebounds.

Trail Blazers had lost their previous eight matches, including against Jazz by clear numbers a week earlier. Seki had also played the night before and had to travel, even though he was playing at home, so Jazz could not claim tiredness as the reason.

“It was ugly, and it boiled down to one thing and one thing only: we had 16 turnovers in the first half,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said at a press conference.

“The opponent can then throw much more, and it is mentally difficult to chase a 20-point deficit after the break.”

Markkanen had a reasonable two turnovers (for comparison: a total of one in the previous four matches) but, for example, for a great throwing back man at his best For Jordan Clarkson as many as seven.

Jazz the mix-up was puzzling because this week’s collapse had been preceded by a very spirited four-game stretch in which the Jazz first won two games and then lost two top-scoring sweeps against the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns are probably the season’s best teams in the West, i.e. in the Jazz’s own conference and its superstar Kevin Durant’s had to show his absolute best against the Jazz. The latter meeting went to the second overtime, the duel between Durant and Markkanen was one of the best matches of the fall in the entire NBA.

All this had time to create the impression that Jazz had recovered from the start of the fall and had taken quick steps forward as a team.

Markkanen in addition, the good mood had been explained by the new player Keyonte George, 20, who was in the starting line-up for the first time two weeks ago, immediately impressed with his maturity and seems to have settled into his place. In Portland, he didn’t commit a single turnover, even though they were the team’s common original sin.

However, Jazz has had to get along without a permanent center when Walker Kessler22, has been out for a couple of weeks with an elbow injury.

Kessler, with whom Markkanes has a bad relationship even off the field, was able to return to contact training this week. He is an important piece when the Jazz start to improve their dreary balance – there are four wins and 11 losses.

“Now we either learn from this or we make big changes to who plays these games,” coach Hardy warned.

