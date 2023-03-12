NBA | Markkanen’s goal was badly missed, but Jazz won when the substitute was up to an incredible trick

The Finn had his worst points haul of the season.

Lauri Markkanen the sieve was rarely lost, but the Utah Jazz still easily won basketball in the NBA league.

The Jazz, who are chasing a playoff spot in the Western Conference, won on the road for the second time in a row, when the bottom end of the East, the Charlotte Hornets, were humbled by a score of 119–111.

The Jazz already led by 20 points at the end of the third quarter and let the Hornets get unnecessarily close in the final set – but not close to the goal.

Markkanen His 13 points eclipsed his worst haul of the season, and he was exceptionally only the Jazz’s fourth most effective player.

Markkanen sank only three of 22 field goal attempts – one three-pointer in nine attempts and two two-point baskets in 13 attempts.

It was confusingly inaccurate, because over the course of the season, the Finn has succeeded in more than half of his throws in game situations.

Markkanen scored so many points because he made all six of his free throws.

“Lauri struggled in game situations today, but his teammates reacted by standing up”, Jazz coach Will Hardy commented at the press conference after the match.

“Lauri played well. – – He just didn’t hit often.”

Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen threw, Charlotte Hornets’ Kai Jones tried to block.

Markkanen however, once again reached a double-double, as he grabbed 13 rebounds, the most of a familiar number one in this statistic by Walker Kessler after. Markkanen’s plus-minus reading was the Jazz’s best, +17.

Markkanen’s best performance included sailing through the entire field after receiving a rebound in his own end and culminating the attack by feeding incoming center Kessler for a dunk straight from the air.

Jazz the most effective was the back man Talen Horton-Tucker, 22, who, to everyone’s surprise, scored 37 points, besting his season high, and dished out ten assists. According to preliminary statistics, he was only one rebound away from the triple-double.

“Yeah, I noticed,” Horton-Tucker admitted without hiding his annoyance in an NBA courtside interview.

Afterwards, however, the NBA checked the statistics so that Horton-Tucker was actually two rebounds short.

Editor of the Salt Lake Tribune Eric Walden pointed outthat the triple-double would have been Jazz’s first since 2008.

Horton-Tucker has made the most of his rise to the Jazz’s starting line-up when the credit guarantor Jordan Clarkson has suffered a finger injury.

A fan favorite, known for his skills as well as his eye-catching accessories, Clarkson has now been sidelined for the last three games and five times in the last six rounds.