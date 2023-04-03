NBA | Markkanen’s and Jazz’s dazzling screed was wasted: “Lauri was so far behind”, the coach exorcises the situation

The playoffs are becoming a dream for the Utah Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points as the Utah Jazz ended a wild streak in a bitter 110-111 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Sunday.

The Jazz were in a losing streak for almost the entire match, at worst by 23 points, but in the final set they scored 15 points in a row – Markkanen scored six of them – and with that got within four points with 1:41 left on the clock.

The end turned out to be a real thriller.

Seconds on the fade, the Jazz repeatedly forced the ball to themselves by fouling Nets players and being lucky. Opponents fumbled under pressure at the free throw line, and Talen Horton-Tucker finally brought the Jazz within a point with his own free throws with 7.9 seconds left.

After that, the Nets, known for their accurate free throws Seth Curry failed from the line in both of his attempts, and Markkanen, who grabbed the rebound, sent Kelly Olyny too to throw at the buzzer. This hasty attempt to skin the opponents right from inside the arc missed.

“Kelly didn’t have anyone to pass to when Laurikin was so far behind,” the Jazz coach Will Hardy said at the press conference after the match.

Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen watched from the sideline as teammate Ochai Agbaji tried to stop Brooklyn Nets’ Mikal Bridges.

Loss meant that the Jazz’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs, i.e. places 7–10, already seem pretty hopeless. It has lost six of its last seven matches and is in 12th place.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who had two more wins than the Jazz, were in the last playoff spot on Sunday. The Dallas Mavericks fit in between.

They all had four games left at the time, but the Thunder’s struggle against the Phoenix Suns began about an hour after the Jazz’s game ended.

The Jazz will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, the Thunder they are chasing on Thursday, the Denver Nuggets on Saturday and the Lakers again on Sunday.

The Jazz have the advantage that, with the exception of the final round, all remaining games will be played at home in Salt Lake City.

The left one Markkanen, who suffered from a palm contusion, returned to Jazz’s lineup after a two-game break. He had been sidelined for a total of five games in the previous seven rounds, previously also due to a back injury.

In the warm-up, Markkanen still had fun pretending to be a big brother Eero Markkanen is not the only one in the family who is obeyed by the ball with his feet.

However, the smile of the Finnish star of Jazz froze immediately in the opening set, where he did not score a single point against the tight guard of the home team. Markkanen sometimes tried to force his way past the defensive wall, which led to losing the ball.

Markkanen’s only three was sunk only on the seventh attempt in the final moments of the third set. He made seven of his two-pointers, just over half.

Markkanen succeeded in all six of his free throws and collected nine rebounds. His plus-minus number was the best on the team, +11.

After the Nets concentrated on keeping Markkas under control, the Jazz’s guard Horton-Tucker got space, who scored 32 points. He had also been effective in the two previous rounds, 41 and 28 points, with Markkanen helping.