NBA | Markkanen shone against Orlando – the result was a wonderful 31 points

Markkanen was his team’s most effective scorer.

Basketball In the NBA, the Utah Jazz have defeated the Orlando Magic by 131–124. That meant Utah’s four-game losing streak ended.

Utah’s best scorer was once again the team’s Finnish star Lauri Markkanen, who scored 31 points. Markkanen sank every third of his nine shots from behind the three-point line and eight of his 13 two-point shots.

The Finn was careful at the free throw line and all six shots sank into the basket. Markkanen also grabbed five rebounds and gave two assists.

Orlando’s best scorer had scored 26 points Paolo Banchero.

Profit was important for Utah, because with the victory, the team got close to a playoff spot in the Western Conference. All of Utah’s previous four games had ended in defeat, and two of them came against one of their main opponents, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They were sidelined from Utah Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, of which Sexton in particular is needed back on the floor. Clarkson, who suffered a thumb injury, returned to the field once, but was sidelined again.

Utah continues its away tour next to North Carolina, where it will face the Charlotte Hornets, one of the weakest in the series, on Sunday morning Finnish time.