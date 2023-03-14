NBA | Markkanen scored 38 points in a true thriller

However, Utah Jazz lost when its Finnish star didn’t hit in the most important moments.

Lauri Markkanen got the familiar power gear in his eye after his most unsettled match of the season. Still, the Utah Jazz suffered a bitter 115-119 loss to the Miami Heat in the final leg of their six-game road trip.

In the previous round in Charlotte, Markkanen’s aim had been the most imprecise of the season and his 13 points were the worst of the season, but the Jazz had still won. Now in Miami, he bagged a whopping 38 points and, as usual, more than half of his shots in game situations.

Jazz was in the fight for victory until the very end. For a long time, Markkanen seemed to be on his way to more than 40 points, for the third time this season, but he missed as many as five of his last throws in the decisive moments.

At this point, Markkanen could not digest a single judge’s decision. He grabbed two of his own rebounds in the same situation and got a basket on his third attempt, still waiting for a free throw. However, the judges considered that the foul happened so early that Markkanen’s last throw was not counted. The ball was taken to the sideline instead of the free throw line.

The Miami Heat players tried to block Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen’s pass.

There was drama all the way to the last minute. Jazz’s back man Talen Horton-Tucker imagined getting two free throws in a two-point chase, but the Heat challenged the ruling, and the referees found the original foul on the Jazz Simone Fontecchio.

Immediately after that, on the back man of the Jazz On Ochai Agbaj was a place to level, but the Heat’s center Bam Adebayo blocked, got fouled and sealed the Final Readings with two free throws.

Markkanen the last basket was a three-pointer that gave the Jazz a 111-109 lead and silenced the raucous Florida crowd with 4:45 left on the clock.

The Finn had eight rebounds and three steals. He played by far the most of his team, almost 37 minutes.

Markkanen’s personal highlights included, among other things, a vasuridonk and spinning a five-time all-star player By Kevin Love under strict guard.

Veteran forward Love, 34, was Markkanen’s teammate in Cleveland last season. He moved to Miami three weeks ago.

Markkanen sank six threes in 12 attempts, the most in twenty games.

With that, he rose to the level of the Serbian by Bogdan Bogdanović to the club record in his name, 189 three-pointers made in his first season in a Jazz shirt. The Jazz have not played 13 rounds of the regular season, so Markkanen is about to set a new record.

This was Markkanen’s 15th game of at least 30 points this season. In his previous five seasons in the NBA, he reached the same goal a total of 15 times.

Markkanen’s average points per game is 25.2, which justifies him in 14th place in the NBA’s point exchange.

Jazz the Italian rookie forward Fontecchio threw his record 23 points. Instead, the sensation of the previous round, the substitute Horton-Tucker, who collected an incredible 37 points in Charlotte, was now modestly limited to nine points.

Heat’s most effective was the winger Jimmy Butler with 24 points.

Profit would have been extremely valuable to the Jazz in an even battle for spots in the NBA Western Conference playoffs.

With the loss, the Jazz are in 12th place in the West. However, places 7–10, which qualify for the playoffs, are still fully realistic.