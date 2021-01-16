No Result
NBA | Markkanen returned to the Chicago Bulls lineup, resulting in a spotless loss to Oklahoma

January 16, 2021
Markkanen was last seen on the parquet floors at the end of December. He was on the sidelines for as many as seven games due to Corona exposure.

In the NBA playing Lauri Markkanen returned to the Chicago Bulls lineup after a break caused by coronavirus exposure.

The Bulls lost their away-time away game to Oklahoma extremely narrowly in the numbers 125-127.

Markkanen scored 16 points and took six rebounds. He played for about 35 minutes.

Chicago’s best scorer was again Zach LaVine. He scored 35 points in just over 42 minutes of play.

Oklahoma’s best point snapper was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 33 points.

Chicago have lost eight of their matches this season and won four.

