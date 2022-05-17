We are less than 24 hours away from the start of the first game of the NBA Eastern Conference Final between the boston celtics and the Miami Heatwhich is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17, at the FTX Arena, home of the Florida team.

That said, the alarms have gone off in the Celtics locker room, and through a medical report from the same club, they have revealed that Marcus Smartis questionable for this first match, having suffered a sprain in the middle part of his right foot.

This injury would have been suffered during the seventh and final game against the milwaukee buckswhom they defeated to advance to the Eastern Final, where the Heat were already waiting for them.

It would be a sensible low

According to the latest reports, Marcus Smart He has the chance to play, but the decision would be made by the medical staff and the technical management, some time before the game.

In case of not having the point guard, it will be a very sensible loss for Boston, since Smart has just been recently chosen Defensive Player of the Year for the first time in his career, being a fundamental piece in Ime Udoka’s scheme.

The Celtics were the best defense of the season, allowing only 104.5 points per game to their rivals, the fewest, while being the 12th best offense.