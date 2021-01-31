There are many cracks of the NBA and his name may not come up if someone thinks of the MVP candidates. However, he has one characteristic that sets him apart from the rest: He is perhaps the best player in what the United States calls the “clutch,” tight game closings. His name is Damian Lillard and in the Argentine early morning on Saturday he won an almost impossible game: the one that his team, the Portland Trail Blazers, took against the Chicago Bulls.

The local was taking a game that the visit had come to have in their hands thanks to a 19-point advantage. There were 11 seconds left and the franchise made famous by Michael Jordan was five points up. The simplest seemed to give up.

Not for Lillard.

Lillard averages 29.6 points with a 38.7% accuracy on 3s. Reuters photo

First he took a triple in “his” range, between 8 and 9 meters, that shot that many question him for the alleged improbability of scoring at such a distance when in reality he has it as practiced as a layup. Thus, in the absence of 8 seconds he cut to be 120-122.

Immediately, the team disturbed the rival’s baseline exit and forced the dispute of a ball, which led the referees to take a jump in the free line defended by the Bulls. 6.2 seconds left.

Gary Trent Jr. slapped the ball into the hands of Robert Covington. He handed it to her as to Lillard, who not only received uncomfortable but was well marked by Lauri Markkanen. However, he cared little: he took a step to the right, jumped, threw the ball when the clock was just above the second and, with the final honk, he entered the ring. 123-122, the feat was accomplished.

“These are moments in which the team that is winning thinks that they have the game quite close and the opposing team is discouraged,” acknowledged Lillard, although he established the contrast that, perhaps, explains in some way why he is the player who has given him proper name at the decisive moment of the matches (“Dame Time”, “Dame time”).

“If they replace me when we go down 10 and there are 15 seconds left, I come out annoyed. In my head I interpret each situation of how, in some way, we could take the victory. It is special because, generally, it never works as I see it in my head”, emphasized the base.

Still, those last two actions were far from being the only thing Lillard did in the game. Without his sidekick on the perimeter, CJ McCollum, who is recovering from injury, Damian totaled 44 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds and 1 steal in 37 minutes.

