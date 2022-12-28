Since luka doncic He came to the NBA chosen in the third position of the 2018 Draft by the dallas maverickswe have grown tired of writing about the exploits of this great Slovenian player, who in his fifth year is already claiming a place in history among the greatest of all time.

It seems that every time we talk about Doncic, or every time he plays a game in the best basketball league in the world, Luka sets a new mark, and in his last game against the new york knickswas no exception.

Doncic led the Mavericks to overtime win over the Knicks in the American Airlines Centerachieving a unique record in NBA history, with practically video game numbers.

The numbers

The ‘Mavs’ star had 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists, getting the second triple double in league history with 60 points, joining James Harden as the only ones.

However, Doncic had the first and only triple 60 points with 20 rebounds and 10 in league history, something simply out of this world.

We recommend you read

Not being enough, Doncic, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, set a new record for points in a game for a Mavericks player with 60, and is the youngest player in history with a 50-point triple double ( and 60 points), with 23 years and 303 days, making one of the best games of all time.