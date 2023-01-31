After losing to the Utah Jazz, the dallas mavericks have returned to the path of victory in the NBA, beating with some difficulties the Detroit Pistonsby the hand of a great luka doncic.

The Slovenian star for the Texan team recorded another great game, with 53 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 17 of 24 from the field, 5 of 11 from 3-pointers, and 14 of 18 from free throws.

This was the fifth 50-plus point game of his career for Doncic, who, according to ESPN Stats & Info, tied for second among players before his 24th birthday with LeBron James and wilt chamberlainsince only Rick Barry had more than 7 before reaching that age.

Outstanding

Of the 5 games in Doncic’s career with at least 50 points, 4 of them have been in the current season, and to make this even more incredible, all 4 have been in the span of just one month and one week.

The first was on December 23 with exactly 50 points in a victory over the Houston Rockets, the second on December 27 in a victory over the new york knicks finishing with a career-high 60 points, his third on December 31 with 51 points in a win over the San Antonio Spurs, and now 53 against the Pistons.

Similarly, according to ESPN Stats & Info, Doncic joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only players in the last 50 years with 5 50-point games in their first 5 seasons.

We recommend you read

Doncic currently ranks second in the league in points per game with 33.4 behind Joel Embiid’s 33.6 with Philadelphia, while the Slovenian adds averages of 8.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, though leading the NBA in most 50-point games with 4.