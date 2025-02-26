The first game of the new Lakers basketball player Luka Doncic against the old club shows that it is in top shape and highly motivated. And that may be precisely because the Dallas Mavericks sent him away.

In the rear -view mirror you always see crystal clear. This is the US variant of the German after-IMER-SCHLAUER-MANTRAS. This advertising film about the change from Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, for example. He comes from the Nike subsidiary Jordan. You can see a guy in a sloppy jogging suit that unscrewed the Texas license plate on a luxury sports car and attach a Californian in purple gold. George Strait sings “All My Exes Live in Texas”. Then the slab type roar. He leaves the past in Texas; It is shown: “Full tank. No Mercy. ” Full of tank, no mercy.