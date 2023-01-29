This Saturday sharp at 6:30 p.m., los angeles lakers visit the boston celticsin a more than attractive match between the 2 most winning franchises in the NBA, full of star players.

Both teams, winners of 17 championship titles, are currently going through very different moments, starting with the visiting Lakers, who are in thirteenth place in the Western Conference, with a record of 23 wins and 26 losses, one game away from getting into the play zone. in.

For this game, those led by Darvin Hamarrive after having defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the return of Anthony Daviswho missed more than a month due to injury, as well as the debut of Rui Hachimura, acquired last Monday through a transfer with the Washington Wizards.

The figures of the Lakers are Lebron Jameswho at 38 years of age in his 20th season in the league is averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Davis has an average of 27.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals.

losing streak

Paradoxically, the Celtics are the best team in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 35 wins and 15 losses, the best record in the entire NBA, however, they come to this game against the Lakers with a 3-game losing streak.

Tatum’s Celtics are looking to end their 3-game losing streak. Photo: AFP

The bad moment for Boston, which somehow remains on top in the East, began with its upset loss against the Orlando Magicand then fall before him Miami Heatand then against the New York Knicks.

The Celtics have the deadliest offensive duo today, in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brownwith averages of 31.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists for the first, and 26.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists for the second.