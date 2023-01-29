Kyrie Irving was sensational in the victory of the brooklyn nets Over the new york knicks by a score of 115-122, in a confrontation of New York teams held at the barclays centerin one more day of the week of rivals in the NBA.

The spectacular point guard helped the Nets end their 2-game losing streak, after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons, scoring 32 points, as well as distributing 9 assists, grabbing 6 rebounds and stealing 2 balls.

still without Kevin Durantwho is still recovering from a sprained knee, Irving’s best teammates were shooters Joe Harris and Seth Curry, who added 16 and 14 points respectively.

In the fight

Brooklyn awaiting the return of Durant, they remain in the fight to be in the first places of the Eastern Conference, with a mark of 30 won 19 lost, fourth in the general table.

On the part of the Knicks, Jalen Brunson was the top scorer with 26 points, followed by RJ Barrett who added 24, and Julius Randle who touched the triple-double again with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

We recommend you read

The Knicks are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 27 wins and 24 losses, in the play-in zone, 1.5 games away from reaching sixth place, the last place for direct playoff qualification.