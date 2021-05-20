LeBron James was the big winner of the spectacular duel against Stephen Curry: he scored the triple winner, sealed the 103-100 victory against Golden State Warriors and classified the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA playoffs.

Curry had a dream night that only needed to crown it with a triumph. It is that he was the great figure of the franchise directed by Steve Kerr and closed a list with 3 assists, 7 rebounds and 37 points (7-8 in free, 6-14 in doubles and 6-9 in triples) in 14 minutes of action.

The teammate who came closest to him in scoring was Andrew Wiggins, with 21 points.

For its part, the King’s numbers were more discreet, although no less influential on the scoreboard. During the 35 minutes he was on the parquet, he added 10 assists, 11 rebounds (four offensive) and 22 points.

Was even more imprecise than Curry in shooting to the basket, with 6-9 in free, 5-13 in doubles and 2-4 in triples.

However, the figure of the Lakers was in charge of defining the game and scoring the triple winner. When the score was equalized 100-100, there was only one minute left until the end of the game and only 0.3 seconds of possession,

LeBron pitched well off the three-line, against the desperate brand of curry, and watched the ball go into the ring as the buzzer sounded.

LeBron from Saturn taking the Lakers straight to the Playoffs! 🤯🏀 With this triple the Lakers defeated the Warriors 103-100. The Los Angeles team goes straight to the Playoffs while Golden State will have to play Memphis for last place in the Western Conference. pic.twitter.com/qju6SiHzfd – ESPN Sports (@ESPNDeportes) May 20, 2021

Immediately after scoring and while backing into the field itself, the eye was pointed out, referring to the strong slap that he had received seconds before from Draymond Green and that he had even forced him to leave the court to be treated.

“After Draymond Green stuck his finger in my eye, I started to see three rings. I aimed at the one in the middle“he declared after the game.

Respect for these two legends, today I have to lose but it is impossible to deny what Lebron James is. And a great game they left us in one more chapter of this beautiful rivalry. pic.twitter.com/TN7aYl0gAc – Maple Jordan (@Wigginsismo) May 20, 2021

After the final buzzer, the cameras caught LeBron and Curry hugging and even exchanging a few words and laughter. They know they signed up a new historical chapter in their eternal rivalry.

In that way, current champions of the most competitive basketball league in the world obtained the seventh qualifying ticket in the Western Conference and will face the Phoenix Suns, who finished in second place.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry, in the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. Photo Reuters.

For their part, the Warriors will have another chance to advance to the next instance of the contest. For that, they will have to beat the Memphis Grizzlies this Friday in the last game of the play-in.

