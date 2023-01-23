Based on maximum team effort, los angeles lakers they achieved a second and suffered victory in the NBA, after beating the Portland Trail Blazers 121-112, achieving an epic comeback.

On January 20, the Angelenos rallied to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-122, after trailing by as many as 13 points, and now they’ve made an even more impressive comeback against the Blazers.

Portland, who played at home in the Fashion Centertrailed by 14 points in just the first quarter, but an offensive explosion led by Anferne Simons and Damian Lillardthe Blazers went into the break with a 46-71 advantage, that is, a 25-point difference.

They did not lower their arms

On many occasions, a lead this big is practically a claimed victory for the team in the lead, however, the Lakers never gave up, and with LeBron James and Dennis Schroder as their offensive leaders, they finished the third period coming within 86- 91 on the board.

Finally with a triple of Thomas Bryant With just under 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Lakers took the lead 98-97, which they exchanged one more time with the Blazers, but at the end of the game, the resilience shown by the Angelenos was stronger, taking the win with a score end of 121-112.

LeBron James was the top scorer of the game with 37 points, as well as 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks, followed by Thomas Bryant with 31 points, 14 rebounds, 12 of 15, 4 of 5 in triples, and 3 of 3 in free throws, while Dennis Schröder added 24 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds for the Los Angeles cause.

According to OptaSTATS, LeBron James is the only player in NBA history to have been part of 2 comebacks from at least 25 points difference at halftime that ended in road wins, both on playoffs as in regular season.



In the 2017 playoffs, LeBron still with the Cleveland Cavaliers, trailing by 26 points against the Indiana Pacers, and the Cavs came back to defeat the Pacers on the road 119-114, with James posting a triple-double of 41 points, 13 rebounds , 12 assists, 2 blocks and a steal.