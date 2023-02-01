los angeles lakers in their second straight game in the Big Apple, after losing to the brooklyn nets on Monday, today Tuesday they used themselves to the fullest to beat the new york knicksin one of the mythical arenas of the NBA, the Madison Square Garden.

The duel had to be defined in extra time, being a game in which the advantage was exchanged on more than 10 occasions, but at the end of the game the victory was for the Lakers 129-123, thus cutting the streak of 2 losses to the thread that they accumulated

The figure for the Angelenos was LeBron James, who in his 20th season as a professional, at 38, does not stop making history, recording a triple-double of 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

According to NBA History, LeBron Jamse became the first player to achieve a triple-double in his 20th season or after it, showing his longevity and talent that continues to amaze on the courts of the best basketball league in the world. .

On the other hand, with a bounce pass to Thomas Bryant with less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, LeBron outplayed Steve Nash in the fourth position of all time in assists, reaching 10 thousand 336.

It is worth mentioning that with his 28 points, James is now only 89 points away from surpassing the 38,387 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbarand become the top scorer of all time, only adding records to his career, which has secured his place in the Hall of Fame once he decides to retire.