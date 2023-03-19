After the painful defeat of los angeles lakers against the dallas mavericks At the buzzer, the Californian team is in the doldrums, falling for the second consecutive game in the NBA.

Those led by Darvin Ham They urgently need to start winning games on a consistent basis if they are to at least stay in the zone of play inand thus be able to aspire to be.

That said, reinforcements seem to be on the way for the Lakers after it was revealed that LeBron James is already working hard to get back on the court.

They need it

James, 38 years old and in his 20th season in the league, has missed the last 3 weeks due to a tendon injury in one of his feet, suffered on February 26.

In his fifth season with the Lakers, LeBron James has again had problems with injuries, having played just 47 games, although when he has been on the court he has been brilliant, averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, with 50.1 per percent efficiency on field goals.

Today the Lakers are located in the play-in zone, in the tenth position of the Western Conference, 2 games away from aspiring to take sixth place, which is the last place to qualify directly for the playoffs.