In the victory of Los Angeles Lakers against him Orlando Magic, Lebron James extended his scoring streak, reaching 16 consecutive games scoring 25 points or more in the current NBA season.

James finished with 29 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal and a block, in 34 minutes played, once again leading the Californians’ attack.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, LeBron became the fourth player in history of the Lakers with at least a 16-game streak of 25 or more points, joining Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Y Elgin Baylor.

Age is just a number

At 37, in his 19th season in the league, James is proving to be at the top level once again, with many critics and detractors saying his moment of dominance was over.

James is averaging 28.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game in 34 games played so far this season.

However, it must also be said that no matter how excellent LeBron is playing, the Lakers are being one of the disappointments of the campaign, having got players of the stature of Russell Westbrook, Carmel, Anthony, Dwight Howard, among others, but without a good performance as a real team.

The Lakers are in seventh place in the Western Conference, with a record of 23 wins and 23 losses, far from where they were expected to be at this point in the campaign.