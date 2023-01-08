In an exclusive interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Lebron Jameswing of los angeles lakers assured that it has never been a priority for him to overcome the record for most points in NBA history, which belongs to Kareem Abdul-Jabbarsame as this same campaign can break.

“It’s not like a goal for me when I came to the NBA, as it was to be All Star, Rookie of the Year, first team All NBA, first team defensive, win championships, and be MVP, but the record of points has never ever been in my head, because I have always been a pass mentality type, I have always liked to see the success of my teammates”, was the answer when McMenamin asked him where he would rank among his achievements setting a new points record.

On the other hand, James was also questioned about his evolution as a player, commenting that he has been able to add new facets to his game that make it practically indefensible on the stave

“The best teacher in life is experience, and I believe that in the course of my career, I have improved in every facet of my game, there were times when I had no movement in the low post, where I was not a threat in the middle distance, or outside (triples), but I’ve evolved in that I do what I want to do on the ground, I take the shot that I want to take, I can use my ability to read coverage, because I’ve seen them all, not just for myself, but for my peers to be successful so I’ve learned a lot over the yearssaid James, when asked about his constantly improving game.

what is missing

having already been 4 time regular season MVP4-time NBA Champion, 4-time Finals MVP, 18-time All Star, 13-time All NBA First Team (record) and a total of 18 (also record), among many other achievements and records, James has He has achieved everything in his 20-year career in the best basketball league in the world, so the only thing missing is being able to see his eldest son, Bronnyget to the NBA, and play a game with him on the same team, or against.

“I need to be on the court with my son, I have to be on the court with Bronny. Either with the same uniform or a confrontation against him. I don’t mean taking care of him the whole game, because he’s a point guard and I’m a, at this point now I’m playing center or whatever the team needs from me. But I’d love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal, sure.“LeBron James added.

In his 20th season as a professional, recently turning 38, James remains in great shape, in which he is averaging 28.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists, one steal, with 51.1 percent efficiency from the field, thus that he may have the strength to wait for the arrival of his son, who is currently going through his senior season in high school, and that according to the current rules, he would be eligible to debut in the NBA until the 2024/2025 season, when LeBron is about to turn 40.

As additional information, James is only 459 points away from surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points, and become the top scorer in NBA history in the regular season, a record that was set on April 5, 1984, when there were still almost 9 months left before LeBron was born.