NBA | Lauri Markkanen’s wild blow, double overtime ended in video review against superstar Kevin Durant

Lauri Markkanen collected an insane 38 points and 17 rebounds, as the Utah Jazz’s fierce battle as the host of the Phoenix Suns stretched into the second overtime, but ended with a 140-137 victory for the visitors.

The intense match between last season’s star player Markkanen and 13-time star player Kevin Durant’s even more even than even. Durant was left behind, because in addition to the Suns’ victory, he personally collected a point more than Markka, 39, but it was close by a hair’s breadth several times.

Markkanen took the match to extra time by equalizing 20 seconds before the end of the regular game time.

Jazz’s back man Collin Sexton on the other hand, succeeded in the same trick at the end of the first overtime against the buzzer.

Double overtime was Jazz’s first since the 2020 corona bubble.

Markkanen brought the Jazz within a point 28 seconds before the end of the second overtime, but the Suns Devin Booker got two free throws with 0.9 seconds left and made both.

The Jazz thus had to try a quick three from the sideline start by the offensive end, and it was played to Markkanen. The throw went badly because Durant slapped Markkas’ throwing hand on the wrist.

The referees replayed the situation from the tape minute by minute, but in the end concluded that Durant hit the ball first, so the rumblings were over: the Suns won the match.

After that, Markkanen and Durant, the latter of whom had sometimes been downright hot because of the irrepressible Finn, laughed and hugged each other. They had such a thrilling duel behind them.

Markkanen received special praise for how ironically he raised his level in the previous match a two-part presentation after.

Two nights earlier, the Jazz had played on the same home floor against the same Phoenix Suns, and that too had lost after an even contest, only 128–131 – but Markkanen hadn’t really gotten to the shots or rebounds. He had a decent 21 points, but ten of them came from free throws and two rebounds were less than he had ever had in a Jazz jersey during his many years.

Markkanen’s throwing numbers had generally decreased from the early rounds of the season.

Now, by the time of the break, he already made 13 shots, more than in the entire previous match. The total of 27 was the highest of the season for him and the score of 38 was the best of the season – although both were naturally explained by the extraordinary length of the match.

Markkanen played by far the most of both teams, almost 50 minutes.

Markkanen sank only two out of ten three-pointers.

Jazz fell a lot to the Suns sinking threes at important moments more effectively. Durant threw four of them and Eric Gordon five.

Jazz’s other bright spot was the back man Talen Horton-Tuckerwho started off the bench but scored 25 points, including four 3-pointers.