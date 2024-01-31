Thursday, February 1, 2024
NBA | Lauri Markkanen's Utah Jazz lost again

January 31, 2024
Lauri Markkanen was not at his best against the New York Knicks.

Basketball in the NBA Lauri Markkanen The Utah Jazz lost to the New York Knicks 103-118.

Markkanen, who spent almost 34 minutes on the field, scored 14 points and got five rebounds for his team. However, the power reading was on the negative side of 10.

The game played on Wednesday morning Finnish time was the end of the Knicks' victorious month, during which the New Yorkers won eight consecutive games.

The Utah Jazz's good mood of recent times turned around with the crushing loss to the freezing Brooklyn Nets at the beginning of the week.

The Jazz are fighting hard for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

