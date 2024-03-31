NBA | Lauri Markkanen's season is probably over

Utah said on its X account that Markkanen has had an MRI due to a shoulder injury.

The Utah Jazz Finnish star Lauri Markkanen the season in basketball's NBA is probably over. Utah told on his X accountthat Markkanen has had an MRI due to a shoulder injury, and the Finn's health will be re-evaluated “in two weeks”.

Utah, which is out of the playoffs, will play its last regular season game exactly two weeks from now, on Sunday, April 14.

Utah reported that Markkanen felt discomfort in his right shoulder after Wednesday's game against San Antonio. The Suomalaištaht didn't play in Utah's next game against Houston.

There are still eight games left through the Jazz. This season, Markkanen, who played 55 games with a point average of 23.2, already suffered a thigh injury at the beginning of March.