NBA | Lauri Markkanen was confusingly more accurate from a distance than up close

The Utah Jazz lost clearly, even though the opposition lacked stars.

Lauri Markkanen was the best player of a bad team, when the Utah Jazz lost to the Phoenix Suns on the away court with ugly scores of 104–126.

The home team took an unattainable lead early on. The difference in points remained at a couple of ten for a large part of the match.

In the beginning, Jazz’s hopes were mainly kept alive by Markkanen’s excellent long-range shooting. He sank his first four 3-pointers and five of seven overall.

Finn was disconcertingly more accurate from behind the arc than closer to the basket, from which he hit just two of six shots.

Perhaps Markkanen’s finest performance came at the end of the opening quarter, when he was in a forced slot as time expired: A three-point basket from far beyond the arc with a step back.

Along with Markkanen, praise could only be given to the 19-year-old rookie who performed competently Keyonte to George.

Jazz fell to his tame defense. Markkanen grabbed only three rebounds, which is really few for him. During the whole of last season, he fell short just once.

In the two previous games this season, Markkanen had recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds in a clear loss to the Sacramento Kings and 35 points and 12 rebounds in a hard-fought win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Markkanen didn’t get to try even once from the free throw line, which was also very rare for him. Last season there were four such matches.

Jazz ness in Phoenix made it all the more embarrassing that the Suns were playing without two of their three-time star point guards. The ankle problem lasted Devin Booker sidelined for the second game in a row, and a back injury has taken him From Bradley Beal now all three matches.

The team has been carried by a superstar winger Kevin Durant, who has 13 All-Star selections under his belt. Against the Jazz, he collected his team’s best balance of 26 points, although he did not particularly impress. In the first round, he scored 37 points against the Golden State Warriors and 39 points against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round.

