NBA | Lauri Markkanen shone again, but the record streak ended

Utah Jazz’s season has started poorly, but Markkanen continues at his familiar top level.

Lauri Markkanen scored a great 24 points when the Utah Jazz lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 118-134 early on Thursday Finnish time.

Markkanen sank three three-pointers in five attempts and five out of six free throws.

The Finnish forward had made at least four threes in the previous seven games, which was an NBA record for a frontcourt player. The widely noted pipeline was therefore broken.

Only the Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry has thrown more threes than Markka this season.

Loss was already the Jazz’s fourth in a row and seventh in nine games of the season. This setback was more bitter than the previous two, as the lead changed as many as nine times in the match and the Jazz still led in the final minute of the third quarter.

“At times we had a really good game and at times a really ugly game. You have to find consistency”, Jazz’s head coach Will Hardy said at the press conference after the match.

Hardy felt the Jazz were disarmed by the Pacers’ 3-point shooting threat. The Pacers hit from beyond the arc 13 times, the Jazz 11 times.

The match the most effective player was the Jazz’s shooting guard Jordan Clarkson with 33 points. For him, the game was clearly the best of the fall.

The most rebounds for the Jazz, nine, were grabbed by Markkanen and John Collins.

The Pacers’ scoring responsibility was more evenly distributed. Substitute Aaron Neismith was the most efficient of the home team with 24 points.

Jazz Credit Center Walker Kessler was sidelined with a sprained left elbow. Rookie playmaker Keyonte Georgein the starting lineup for the first time in his career on his 20th birthday, distributed the ball well and made nine baskets.

It was the Jazz’s third leg of a four-site away trip in the US Midwest. Before Indiana, it had lost in Chicago and Minnesota. Before returning home, there is still Memphis on Saturday at three in the morning Finnish time.