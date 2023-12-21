NBA | Lauri Markkanen shined against his former club – the result was still a loss

Lauri Markkanen was effective against his former club Cleveland Cavaliers.

Basketball In the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who hosted the Utah Jazz, defeated their guests with a score of 124–116.

Utah's Finnish star who played against his former club Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Markkanen played his fourth match after a hamstring injury.

Markkanen made all but one of his eight free throw attempts. He sank three of nine three-point attempts.