NBA | Lauri Markkanen scored a whopping 38 points against Miami

Basketball In the NBA, the Utah Jazz suffered a defeat in the last game of their away tour. The Miami Heat won the match with a score of 119–115.

In the previous match, Utah Lauri Markkanen the game faltered, but in Florida he found his groove again and bagged some wild readings.

With 38 points, the Finn was by far the top scorer of the match, but this was not enough when the opponent’s side had several players who scored points at a steady pace. Markkanen also grabbed eight rebounds and made four assists that led to baskets.

Finnish half of the three-pointers went into the basket, 14 of the 26 attempts made in the game were missed.

In a very even game, the score was 56-57 at halftime, with Utah one point ahead of Miami. In the third quarter, Miami tied the game, and the game continued evenly until the last minutes, until Miami turned the situation in their favor.

On the Miami side, the back man scored the most points Jimmy Butler, who scored 24 points. of Utah Simone Fontecchio managed 23 points. Other players’ pots were less than 20. In Utah’s previous game, 37 points were rampant Talen Horton-Tucker was now only nine points short.

With its loss, Utah fell to the 12th place in the western division, when getting to the promotion qualifiers would require a position in the top ten.