NBA | Lauri Markkanen put on a spectacular performance for Phoenix’s power duo

Markkanen scored 21 points and blocked a dunk that looked certain.

Lauri Markkanen the team Utah Jazz seems to have cheered up since the beginning of the season.

Of their first nine games of the fall, the Jazz lost no fewer than seven, and many of them quite ugly. After that, the Jazz had won two games in a row and went from third until the last minute, even though they lost to the Phoenix Suns 128–131.

The Suns star duo Kevin Durant (38 points, 9 assists) and Devin Booker (24 points, 15 assists) was, however, too tough a piece for the Jazz to handle in its home arena in Salt Lake City on Friday night, Finnish time on Saturday morning.

The game was Durant’s 11th in a row in which he has scored at least 25 points. No one else in the NBA has such a handsome streak going on.

Booker’s 15 assists were a new career high.

Utah Jazz’s most effective players Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson tried to stop Phoenix Suns’ number one Kevin Durant from rushing to the basket.

Fervent the battle was twofold for Markkanen.

Jazz’s Finnish forward got a decent score, 21. Only the throwing back scored more than his teammates Jordan Clarkson with 37 points.

No less than ten of Markkanen’s points came from free throws. He got to try from the line 12 times, clearly more than once earlier this season.

Uncharacteristically, Markkanen only managed one three-pointer after attempting the fewest three-pointers of the season, only four. He had just two rebounds, less than he had this season or all of last season.

In defense Markkanen occasionally made a splash but occasionally failed. He made perhaps the most spectacular block of the match when he dived in front of Booker’s seemingly certain donk. The home crowd went absolutely wild for this.

Markkanen also, among other things, ran through after stealing the ball from Durant – and ended up being fouled even then.

On the other hand For example, Markkanen rushed too hard in the decision stages to cover Durant’s three-point shot – he calmly passed by and threw a safer basket closer.

The very last moments were a real suspense drama. Markkanen dunked Clarkson’s pass to within four points of the Jazz a couple of minutes before the buzzer, and Clarkson followed up with perhaps the most improbable three of the night, falling in the process.

When the Suns’ number one star Durant still missed his own dunk, the Jazz seemed to run away from the counterattack to take the lead, but the home team of John Collins was interpreted as having prevented Durant. He made both of his free throws, and the Suns’ lead grew to three points with 51 seconds left.

Markkanen, on the other hand, was about to get to the free throw line twice 38 seconds before the end, but due to the review, the much more uncertain thrower Collins was assigned there. This one still sank both of his throws and the difference was tickling again just a point in favor of the Suns.

In practice, the decision came 18 seconds before the end, when Durant made a three – his sixth of the night.

Durant and Booker were hit so hard that the opponents must be horrified to think what will follow when they get the last member of the “big three” by their side by Bradley Beal.

Durant arrived in Phoenix last spring from Brooklyn, and Beal this season from Washington. Suffering from injuries, Beal and Booker have never been in the lineup at the same time. Beal was supposed to return to game form this week, but the back injury will keep him on the sidelines for an estimated three more weeks.

Booker, on the other hand, won a second consecutive game against the Jazz for the first time this season.

Which in this case, it seems as if the Jazz have been able to talk about a brand new feature of the league.

All three lively last matches have been part of the NBA’s new in-season tournament, the purpose of which is to increase the interest of individual matches in the fall. The matches of the tournament are also the regular season of the NBA.

Despite their loss, the Jazz have a chance to advance to the playoffs of the tournament when they face the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth, or last, game of the initial group on Wednesday morning Finnish time. The Lakers have won all three of their games, but the Jazz would advance with a win in their head-to-head match.

In addition to the six group winners, the two best group runners-up will make it to the quarterfinals.

Before their last game in the opening group of the tournament, the Jazz will host the Suns again on Monday morning Finnish time. That game is not part of the tournament.

The playoffs of the tournament are over, and except for the final game, they are also the regular season of the NBA. The final will be played in Las Vegas on December 9.

Each player on the team that wins the tournament will receive $500,000 and the loser of the final will receive $200,000. A semi-final spot is worth $100,000, a semi-final spot is worth $50,000.