NBA | Lauri Markkanen is suddenly surrounded by yellow beaks and in the middle of a deep losing streak

The Utah Jazz lost for the fifth time in a row.

Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points when the Utah Jazz lost at home to the Charlotte Hornets 107-115 in the NBA basketball league on Friday morning Finnish time.

The Jazz seemed to turn the tight match into a victory, but collapsed to pitch black in the five-minute final set.

The Jazz definitely should have beaten the Hornets, who have had a much weaker season.

However, this was already the fourth consecutive victory for the Hornets after a ten-game losing streak. The Jazz, on the other hand, lost for the fifth time in a row and will soon have to say goodbye to their dreams of a place in the playoffs.

The Jazz have the fourth most difficult final schedule in the entire NBA

That's about it was from the first match after the league's one-week star break.

Unlike last season, Markskas was not selected for the all-star game, but he showed his skills in the three-point shooting competition of the all-star weekend and showed the same skill against the Hornets by hitting from behind the arc in the opening minute.

However, Markkanen made only two threes in nine attempts. He grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists. He made ten free throws, of which nine were successful.

Some of the other Jazz players caught my eye of John Collins 18 rebounds.

The Hornets' power man had 26 points and 14 rebounds Miles Bridges.

Jazz is even more dependent on its 26-year-old Finnish ace because it gave up three of its important players (Simone Fontecchio, Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk) at the end of the transfer period at the beginning of February – mostly against future bookings.

Markkanen logged a lot of minutes, almost 37. He is now surrounded by even more inexperienced teammates. The two rookie wingers got a bigger role against Charlotte than they ever have this season.

Taylor Hendricks, 20, was in the starting five led by Markkanen for the first time in his career (26 minutes, 12 points). Also Brice Sensabaugh20, played more than ever (13 minutes, seven points).

They are both first-round picks from last summer. It is also Keyonte George20, who already appeared in a familiar role as the playmaker of the opening five (16 points, five assists).

At the Youth Guard had few good moments.

When Markkanen caught the rebound under his own basket and released Sensabaugh with a long vertical pass to the basket, the Jazz's TV announcer compared the serving to the Super Bowl champions of American football, by Patrick Mahomes to throws To Travis Kelce.

At the end of the third period, Sensabaugh hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Jazz went within five points.

The Jazz led by six points with ten minutes to go, but the tide turned completely: the Hornets scored the next 14 points and jumped out to an eight-point lead with just over five minutes to go.

Miraculously, it didn't break Jazz's spine yet.

A couple of minutes before the end, Markkanen narrowed the gap to two points with a three-pointer, but the basket was rejected by Jazz Collin Sexton due to a foul and immediately in the second end, Miles Bridges threw a three for the Hornets.

That's when it stopped.

