NBA | Lauri Markkanen in an interview with HS: I am underpaid

Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen rose above the rest in an away game in San Antonio on Boxing Day.

Lauri Markkanen has maintained his stellar level from last season. Now he talks about transfer rumors, his salary and building the Utah Jazz into a championship team.

All know Lauri Markkanenand he gets to feel it on his skin.

That was not the case at the beginning of last season. The Finn became the leader of the Utah Jazz and the star class of the NBA more or less from scratch.

Because of his changed position, Markkanen is nowadays the object of special attention from the opponent every night. He is guarded more closely and harder than his teammates.