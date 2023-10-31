NBA | Lauri Markkanen in a great shot – scored points at the same pace as the superstar

Lauri Markkanen’s Utah was again humbled by a narrow defeat. However, the Finn’s early season scoring pace continued strong.

Stateside in the NBA basketball league Lauri Markkanen The Utah Jazz experienced a road loss in Colorado. The Denver Nuggets, who hosted the Utahns, took the victory with a score of 110–102.

Markkanen and Denver’s Serbian star Nikola Jokic shared the title of the point king in the match. Both players scored 27 points.

Markkanen’s rebound catch was better than Jokic’s. The Finn grabbed 14 rebounds, while the Serbian opponent had 11. Jokic, on the other hand, made significantly more passes leading to the basket than Markka. Jokic had 11 assists and Markkanen five.

Markkanen, who scored a double-digit score, secured a double-double with his rebounds. Jokic, on the other hand, reached a triple-double, as he also reached double-digit numbers in passes.

Utah has played four matches during the early season, of which it has won only one. The points balance in Monday’s match is the second highest for a Finn this season.

Markkanen scored his best result of the current season so far last Friday, when Utah took its season-opening victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Markkanen was the second highest scorer of the match after sinking 35 points.

Markkanen averaged 25 points per game in the early season. With that reading, he ranks 17th in the players’ point statistics. Markkanen has caught an average of 9.8 rebounds per game.