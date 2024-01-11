NBA | Lauri Markkanen humiliated the best in the world when the Utah Jazz crushed the reigning champion

The Finnish ace of jazz scored a handsome double-double.

Lauri Markkanen the Utah Jazz took their biggest win of the season in NBA basketball when they knocked off the reigning champion Denver Nuggets 124-111 on Thursday morning Finnish time.

Markkanen recorded a wonderful double-double with double-digit points and rebounds: 26 and 12.

At times, Markkanen downright humiliated the Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokićwho was awarded as the most valuable player of last season's final series and who in most lists is the best basketball player in the world at the moment.

Jokić scored his team's best 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, but the Serb often ended up shaking his head in disbelief as the ball rolled around at speed and the responsibility was evenly distributed among the Jazz's men: Markkanen along with Jordan Clarkson scored 27 points and assisted on nine baskets, Collin Sexton got 22 points and John Collins 15.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (left) knocks the ball out of Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton's possession.

Markkanen and the superiority of the partners was symbolically summed up in the situation of the third period, where Jokić, who was showing signs of frustration, violently grabbed the arm of the Finn who jumped towards the basket. Markkanen spun in the air uncontrollably and hit the floor with force, which seemed to hurt, but he didn't hurt himself any worse and sank both of the free throws he got from the situation in his familiar style.

Markkanen succeeded in each of his 12 free throws in the match. In addition, he made two three-pointers in five attempts.

The Finn's personal highlights also included a dunk, which he made an effort from a considerable distance after receiving a one-handed flip pass from fullback Clarkson in a quick counterattack without eye contact.

The Jazz hit their throws much more accurately, already leading 71–53 in the middle of the match and kept a fairly safe neck through the second half.

Jazz has taken an incredible hit after its rough start. It has won nine of its last 11 matches.

In December, many had already condemned the Jazz's season as lost, when it had won only seven games and lost 16. Now the total balance is 19 wins and 20 losses. With this injury, the Jazz are struggling to get to places 7–10, which would qualify them for the playoffs of the tougher Western Conference. If the trend continued like this, it would hurt towards the direct playoff places.

At least Jazz does not succumb to travel stress for a moment. The Nuggets game was the first part of a six-game home series in Salt Lake City.

