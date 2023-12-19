NBA | Lauri Markkanen helped Utah back to a winning position – forged good performances

Markkanen also scored a double-double in the match.

Basketball In the NBA, the Utah Jazz beat the Brooklyn Nets with a score of 125–108. Brooklyn led the match at halftime with points 59–54, but in the third quarter, Utah came alongside and finally pressed for victory.

Utah's Finnish star Lauri Markkanen played the third match after his hamstring injury.

The Jyväskylä native spent almost 29 minutes on the floor and scored a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Especially at the free throw line, Markkanen was careful and threw all seven of his attempts into the basket. Instead, only one of the five three-point attempts was successful.

Utah's most efficient players scored 27 points Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Utah, which started the season on a low note, next travels to the state of Ohio, where Markkanen's previous club, the Cleveland Cavaliers, will face off on Thursday morning Finnish time. Utah now has 10 wins out of 27 matches.