Tuesday, December 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

NBA | Lauri Markkanen helped Utah back to a winning position – forged good performances

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
NBA | Lauri Markkanen helped Utah back to a winning position – forged good performances

Markkanen also scored a double-double in the match.

Basketball In the NBA, the Utah Jazz beat the Brooklyn Nets with a score of 125–108. Brooklyn led the match at halftime with points 59–54, but in the third quarter, Utah came alongside and finally pressed for victory.

Utah's Finnish star Lauri Markkanen played the third match after his hamstring injury.

The Jyväskylä native spent almost 29 minutes on the floor and scored a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Especially at the free throw line, Markkanen was careful and threw all seven of his attempts into the basket. Instead, only one of the five three-point attempts was successful.

Utah's most efficient players scored 27 points Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Utah, which started the season on a low note, next travels to the state of Ohio, where Markkanen's previous club, the Cleveland Cavaliers, will face off on Thursday morning Finnish time. Utah now has 10 wins out of 27 matches.

See also  Nigeria | Dozens killed in violence in Nigeria - A US convoy was also attacked

#NBA #Lauri #Markkanen #helped #Utah #winning #position #forged #good #performances

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
An earthquake in China leaves at least 118 dead

An earthquake in China leaves at least 118 dead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result