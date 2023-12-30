NBA | Lauri Markkanen decided with a three, a handsome victory for the Utah Jazz

The Finn has turned into a passing machine, even though he didn't have his best day against the Miami Heat.

Lauri Markkanen played a smaller game than usual, but became the decider when the Utah Jazz took a handsome 117–109 home victory over the much tougher Miami Heat.

In a tight battle, the lead changed 12 times and the teams tied 12 times. The Heat threatened to get past again, when two and a half minutes before the end the situation was only 108–106 in favor of the Jazz.

Then it started happening. Jazz's rookie playmaker hit from behind the arc first Keyonte George. After this, Markkanen spectacularly cut off the Heat's star center Bam Adebayon the pass and in the next attack made a three-pointer to give the Jazz a 114–106 lead. The Heat did not recover from that.

Utah Jazz winger Lauri Markkanen stretched out his hand in the path of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo's throw.

It was Markkanen's only three-point success in eight attempts. He had only 12 points, the second lowest of the season.

Only four of the Finn's 13 free throws were sunk. The number and hit percentage were the weakest of the season. He also collected fewer rebounds than typical, five.

When Jazz's leader's machine coughed up, the responsibility was distributed more evenly than usual and no less than six other players accumulated double-digit points. The most effective was the back man with 22 points Collin Sextonwho has taken a place in the opening line-up with his recent strong shows.

Markkanen the lack of performance was partly explained by the short playing time, only 26 minutes instead of the usual more than half an hour, but more so by the bad mood.

The lack of play could also be due to the fact that Markkanen's personal racketeering account threatened to be exceptionally full and Jazz's head coach Will Hardy wanted to secure him at his disposal for the most important moments.

“Lauri obviously didn't have his best game, but he gritted his teeth and hit a big three at the end,” Hardy said at the press conference.

And flashed Markkanen before: In the third period, his fake throw caused Adebayo to jump out of the situation completely, and Markkanen wrapped himself up to bag a layup worthy of a highlight reel.

of the NBA the Jazz, chasing the playoff spots in the Western Conference, broke the four-game winning streak of the Heat, one of the top teams in the East. The Jazz have now won seven of the last ten games. The total balance is 14 wins and 19 losses.

The Jazz have gotten their game rolling clearly better after a weak early season and after Markkanen returned to the floor in mid-December after a hamstring injury that required eight rounds of full rest.

At the same time, Markkanen has found himself more of a playmaker than before, which is what he needs if he plans to develop from his current star class to the club of superstars.

Against the Heat, Markkanen only got one assist, but the balance of the previous six games was 5, 2, 5, 1, 4, 3. The change is huge, because in his six previous games, Markkanen did not make a single basket.

