NBA | Lauri Markkanen almost 30 points against Indiana

Basketball in the NBA Lauri Markkanen The Utah Jazz visited the Indiana Pacers and won the away game 123–117.

The Finn collected 29 points and 11 rebounds. Utah reached the same points Jordan Clarkson. The strongest scorer of the match was from Indiana Tyrese Haliburton with 30 points.

Markkanen bagged half of his 20 shots in the game. Out of nine three-point attempts, only two ended up in the basket. In free throws, the Finn’s hitting accuracy was on point and he succeeded in all seven of his free throws.

The Pacers took the first quarter of the match, but Utah fought back and the visitors led 53–51 at halftime. Indiana led the third quarter by a point, but Utah pulled away in the final quarter.

Utah also defeated the Pacers in the last meeting between the teams in Salt Lake City in early December. The victory was a relief for Utah, as it had lost four of its previous five matches.