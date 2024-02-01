NBA | Lauri Markka was not selected for the star match

The coaches of the NBA teams ignored the Finn.

The Utah Jazz lead player Lauri from Markka was not selected for this season's NBA All-Star game.

Markkanen was competing for one of the seven substitute player positions in the Western Conference, which were announced on Friday at 2 o'clock Finnish time.

Was elected to the bench Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves).

The selection was made by the coaches of 30 NBA teams.

TNT channel the announcement broadcast reviewed the best players who were not selected, and Markkanen's name was also mentioned. NBA legend Charles Barkley stated that Markkanen has played particularly well recently.

The starting five of the Western team was chosen already a week ago LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks).

Eastern the team's starting five are Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and in the backcourt Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) and Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks).

I was elected to the East bench Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) and Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

The All-Star Game will be played in Indianapolis on February 18.

Markkanen made a breakthrough into the NBA's elite last season, when the coaches selected him to the bench in the All-Star game. Eventually Zion Williamson the injury put the Finn in the starting line-up. He even got to enjoy the position of the crowd's favorite, because last season the star weekend was hosted by Salt Lake City, the hometown of the Utah Jazz.