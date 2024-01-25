NBA | Lauri Markka was not selected for the opening of the star match – a place on the bench is still possible

The substitute players' selections will be announced a week later.

Lauri from Markka was not selected for this season's NBA All-Star Game, at least not in the starting lineup. Fives was announced early Friday Finnish time, and there were no surprises to mention in the selections.

Markkanen's team Utah Jazz belongs to the league's Western Conference, and he plays in the front court. The frontcourt starters for the Western team were chosen LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets). They start in the backfield of the West Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks).

They start in the frontcourt of the East team Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and in the backcourt Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) and Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks).

The All-Star Game will be played in Indianapolis on Sunday, February 18.

The starting five were chosen by a vote of fans, NBA players and media representatives, with public votes accounting for 50 percent, players 25 percent and media 25 percent.

LeBron James received the most votes in the West and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East, just like last season. Thanks to that, they serve as the captains of the star teams.

On Markkas there is still a chance to be selected for the bench, where each conference's team gets seven players. Those choices are made by the coaches of the NBA teams.

The results of the coaches' vote will be announced on Thursday of next week, Friday Finnish time.

From both conferences, two backcourt players and three frontcourt players, as well as two players regardless of their playing position, are selected for the bench. A maximum of five frontcourt players, which includes Markkanen, can be selected for the bench of the Western Conference.

Last season, Markkanen was selected for the first time in his career to the NBA all-star game, to the bench. Eventually Zion Williamson the injury put the Finn in the starting line-up.

Markkanen was able to enjoy the position of the crowd's favorite, because the star-studded weekend was hosted by Salt Lake City, the hometown of the Utah Jazz.

This season, Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton is in the same situation.

The all-star match returns to the East-West format this season. In the last six seasons, the winners of both conferences in the public vote have alternately picked the others selected for their own team, regardless of their conference.

Read more: Lauri Markkanen may well miss out on the NBA All-Star Game, even though he was better last season

Read more: Lauri Markkanen's Utah is suddenly the best in the NBA – the experts are puzzled

Read more: Fame drove Lauri Markkanen to a tight spot on the NBA floors: “Nothing easy is available”