In statements by an NBA executive to Sean Deveney of the Heavy portal, it was assumed that Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites to bring back the veteran carmel anthony.

‘Melo’, played last season, his nineteenth in the best basketball league in the world for the Los Angeles team, with a role of sixth man which he fulfilled perfectly, leaving averages of 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 37.5 percent efficiency in triples, and 83 in free throws.

However, in a more recent report by journalist Brian Robb of The Sports Hub site, it has been revealed that the current defending NBA champions, the Golden State Warriorshave joined the fight to sign Carmelo.

Anthony is synonymous with scoring

The Warriors would welcome signing one of the best scorers of all time for the veteran’s minimum, who although star years have passed, can still perform coming off the bench.

With ‘Melo’ in their rotation, the Warriors would get an excellent player capable of creating their own shots from both mid and long range, adding another threat on the perimeter along with Stephen Curry, Klay ThompsonY jordan poole.

Meanwhile, another of the franchises that would be dreaming of adding Carmelo Anthony to their ranks, are the New York Knickswhere he has already played in the past for 7 years, living part of his peak moments.

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star, 1-time scoring champion, 2-time 2nd Pick, and 4-time 3rd Pick in his 19 years as a pro.