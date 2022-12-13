An unmissable duel is the one that the NBA has scheduled for this Tuesday night, when the boston celticsvisit los angeles lakersin a matchup between the 2 most winning franchises of all time.

Both teams have 17 championships in their respective showcases, with the Lakers having won for the last time in 2020, while the Celtics managed to raise the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2008, 14 years ago.

Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. Pacific time at the Crypto.com Arena, home of the Lakers, who come to this commitment after having beaten the Detroit Pistons, while the Celtics accumulate 2 losses in a row, falling to the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers.

figures to follow

It will be a night in which the court will be full of stars, starting with Lebron JamesAnthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on the Lakers side, 3 future Hall of Famers.

Today, Anthony Davis has been the top figure, with his best averages in years, leaving figures of 27.7 points, 12.4 rebounds (NBA leader), 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals, while James is in his 20th season as a professional. , about to turn 38, is still performing at a high level, with averages of 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.2 steals.

For his part, Westbrook has accepted the role of being the Angels’ luxury Sixth Man, fulfilling his new role very well, with averages of 14.4 points, 7.6 assists (club leader), 5.6 rebounds, and one steal per night. .

The Lakers seek to continue winning games and move up in the Western Conference, where they are currently in thirteenth position, with 11 wins and 15 losses.

Boston wants to get out of the rut of 2 losses in a row in which they have fallen. Photo: AFP

As for the Celtics, Jason Tatum He is the main candidate to be the Most Valuable Player of the season, with averages of 30 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.1 steals, and one block per game, with Boston at the top of the Eastern Conference, with 21 wins. and 7 losses, which is also the best record in the NBA.

Boston’s other star is Jaylen Brownwho is also performing at an All Star level, averaging 26.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and one steal per game, while current Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart remains the mainstay of the Celtics’ defense. , with not-so-spectacular averages of 11.8 points, 7.5 assists (club leader), and 1.3 steals, but always making winning plays for his team.