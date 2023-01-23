The week is beginning, and as is customary in the NBA, the Players of the Week have been revealed, and in this edition the chosen ones were Lebron James of los angeles lakers and Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks.

James received this award from the Western Conference, the second in the last 3 weeks for the star forward of the Los Angeles club, who in his 20th season in the league at the age of 38, continues to give people something to talk about.

The veteran was a factor for the Lakers to achieve a record of 3 wins and one loss in the last week, with averages in this period of 35 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists for his team, beating the Houston Rockets, Memphis GrizzliesPortland Trail Blazers, and falling only to the Sacramento Kings.

On the part of the Eastern Conference, the chosen one was jrue holidaywho in the absence of franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton due to knee problems, have been sidelined.

The 32-year-old Holiday helped Milwaukee to a 2-1 record last week, averaging 33.3 points, 9.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per night.

Other players who were considered for Player of the Week include: West: Mikal Bridges (PHX), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), Kawhi Leonard (LAC) and Jamal Murray (DEN). East: Joel Embiid (PHI), Darius Garland (CLE), Kyrie Irving (BKN), Dejounte Murray (ATL) and Fred VanVleet (TOR).