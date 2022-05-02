Nick Friedell, a journalist for the ESPN network, announced that the Miami Heat has ruled out Kyle Lowry for tomorrow’s game, Monday, against the Philadelphia 76ersin which it will be duel one of the Eastern Conference semifinals in the NBA.

Lowry has been dealing with a strain in the hamstring muscles in one of his legs since the first round series against the Atlanta Hawkshaving last played on April 22.

The head coach of the Heat, erik spoelstra has declared that the rehabilitation of the veteran guard is on the right track, but they are not yet in a position to put a date for his return to the courts.

It should be noted that although injuries are never a positive thing, somehow the conditions are equalized a bit, since the Sixers will not count at least for the first 2 games of the series with Joel Embiid, being in the protocols of concussion, and having an orbital fracture on his face.

However, it is clear that Lowry’s weight in Miami is not the same as Embiid’s for Philadelphia, since the Heat guard is one of the leaders, with averages of 8.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in these games. playoffs, while Embiid is the franchise player, averaging 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

The game is scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, May 2, to start at 5:30 p.m. (Pacific time), at the FTX Arena, home of the Heat, who finished leaders of the Eastern Conference, while the Sixers were fourth. .