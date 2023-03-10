“There is no debate. When Pau retires, he will have his number at the top of the pavilion.” He said that kobe ​​bryant at the 2018 Oscars luncheon to the EFE correspondent in Los Angeles Antonio Martín Guirado.

That video was key in the ceremony for the removal of the jersey of Pau Gasol. “The video has been able to help and promote this moment,” Guirado assures EFE, who recounts how 21 seconds were created that have gone around the world.

“It was at an event hollywood academy before the Oscars ceremony. At a luncheon that traditionally brings together all the nominees and what they usually do is bring people from different fields together at the tables,” she said.

Justly

And he added: “For example, a film director can be surrounded by someone from special effects, with someone from makeup, with someone from wardrobe… so that they get to know each other a little and talk about their specific work. And there he was me, covering it for like another year.”

Guirado pointed out that when he spoke with the star, in those days there was a lot of debate whose protagonist was Gasol.

“Gasol was no longer playing for the Lakers, in the future he would deserve that recognition of removing his shirt. And I said well, well, you have to ask Kobe this, who would swear that he had not spoken about it. And I got closer, “he said.

“I always say that it’s not that we were friends, far from it, but he recognized me for all those years in the Staples locker room and he treated me phenomenally. I asked him a question and he made it clear. Maybe that video shouldn’t have had the prominence he has had, but unfortunately that tragedy occurs and in the absence of his physical presence that message remains”, he concluded.

