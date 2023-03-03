This Thursday the NBA made official the appointment of the Me playerss, with the chosen ones in this edition being Jalen Brunson of the new york knicksand Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Brunson was awarded by the Eastern Conferencegoing through the best moment of his career, in just his first season as a star point guard for the New Yorkers.

In 11 games played, jalen brunson and the Knicks achieved a record of 9 wins and 2 losses, with the guard posting averages of 27.3 points, 6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds, being vital for the team to be located in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, in a direct qualifying zone for playoffs.

Jokic MVP

On the other hand, Nikola Jokic, who incidentally is the Most valuable Player of the past 2 seasons, he is currently averaging a triple-double on the season with averages of 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 10 assists, aiming to be only the third player in history to finish a course with a triple-double average, being able to join Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Western Conference Player of the Month. Photo: AFP

Jokic, just like Brunson with the Knicks, was the key to Denver achieved a mark of 9 wins and 3 losses in the last month of competition, averaging 22.6 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 10.2 assists in this period, while Denver marches as the best team in the Western Conference, with 44 wins and 19 losses.

Other players who were considered for this award are: West: Anthony Davis (LAL), De’Aaron Fox (SAC), Damian Lillard (POR), Lauri Markkanen (UTA) and Klay Thompson (GSW). East: Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL), Joel Embiid (PHI), Donovan Mitchell (CLE), Julius Randle (NYK), Pascal Siakam (TOR) and Trae Young (ATL).